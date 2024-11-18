Peru and Japan Forge Strategic Defense and Mining Alliances

On Sunday, Peru's President Dina Boluarte and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba signed significant defense and mining cooperation agreements. These accords followed the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit held in Lima.

The agreements include a comprehensive 10-year roadmap aimed at boosting mining supply chains. Peru ranks among the world's largest copper producers, whereas Japan is a crucial consumer of this industrial metal.

In related developments post-APEC summit, Peru secured a defense cooperation pact with South Korea. This includes a submarine deal with Hyundai Heavy Industries and an aviation parts agreement with Korea Aerospace Industries. Peru also welcomed the inauguration of the Chinese-built Pacific coast megaport of Chancay, enhancing trade between Latin America and Asia.

