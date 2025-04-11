Strengthening Indo-Italian Ties: A New Era of Cooperation

India's role in maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific is acknowledged by Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani. During his visit aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation, Tajani highlighted the importance of strengthening ties with India across multiple sectors, including trade and technology.

At the 'Italy-India Business, Science and Technology Forum,' Tajani emphasized the natural economic partnership between Italy and India, expressing a vision for future collaboration through advancements in higher education and research. He noted the rising scope for expanding their partnership and mutual investments.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, referencing the 'Joint Strategic Action Plan,' discussed the strategic avenues for both nations to explore, particularly in sectors like energy, transport, and food processing, amid global shifts in supply chains and geopolitical competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)