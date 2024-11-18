Political Dynamics in Tamil Nadu: Stalin and Thirumavalavan's Strategic Alliance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has openly expressed his understanding of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol Thirumavalavan's feelings, highlighting a deep-seated political alliance.

Stalin noted Thirumavalavan's genuine affection towards him, emphasizing the VCK leader's awareness of his steadfast work. Their alliance was strengthened when Stalin swiftly granted Thirumavalavan's request to establish a SIPCOT industrial park in Ariyalur district.

This development holds considerable importance amid VCK's push for power-sharing and new political dynamics in the state, such as actor Vijay's entry into politics and the AIADMK's strategic alliances ahead of the 2026 elections.

