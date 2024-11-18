Left Menu

Suhas Subramanyam: Championing U.S.-India Trade Relations and Immigration Reform

US Congressman-elect Suhas Subramanyam opposes tariffs on India to prevent trade wars and advocates for U.S.-India economic collaboration. As part of the House of Representatives, he aims to support democracy and reform the U.S. immigration system. Subramanyam stands against federal job cuts by the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 10:18 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

US Congressman-elect Suhas Subramanyam has voiced his opposition to imposing tariffs on India, warning that such a move could incite a trade conflict between the two nations. Amidst new administration concerns, his remarks come as an appeal for economic collaboration over division.

Subramanyam highlighted the significance of strong US-India economic relations for shared prosperity. Known for his role in shaping foreign policy, he underlined the importance of promoting global democracy, with India being a key ally.

As the first Indian-American elected from the East Coast, Subramanyam aims to overhaul the US immigration system and supports safeguarding federal jobs against proposed cuts, affirming his commitment to a robust federal workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

