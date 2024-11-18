Suhas Subramanyam: Championing U.S.-India Trade Relations and Immigration Reform

US Congressman-elect Suhas Subramanyam has voiced his opposition to imposing tariffs on India, warning that such a move could incite a trade conflict between the two nations. Amidst new administration concerns, his remarks come as an appeal for economic collaboration over division.

Subramanyam highlighted the significance of strong US-India economic relations for shared prosperity. Known for his role in shaping foreign policy, he underlined the importance of promoting global democracy, with India being a key ally.

As the first Indian-American elected from the East Coast, Subramanyam aims to overhaul the US immigration system and supports safeguarding federal jobs against proposed cuts, affirming his commitment to a robust federal workforce.

