Suhas Subramanyam: Championing U.S.-India Trade Relations and Immigration Reform
US Congressman-elect Suhas Subramanyam opposes tariffs on India to prevent trade wars and advocates for U.S.-India economic collaboration. As part of the House of Representatives, he aims to support democracy and reform the U.S. immigration system. Subramanyam stands against federal job cuts by the Trump administration.
- Country:
- United States
US Congressman-elect Suhas Subramanyam has voiced his opposition to imposing tariffs on India, warning that such a move could incite a trade conflict between the two nations. Amidst new administration concerns, his remarks come as an appeal for economic collaboration over division.
Subramanyam highlighted the significance of strong US-India economic relations for shared prosperity. Known for his role in shaping foreign policy, he underlined the importance of promoting global democracy, with India being a key ally.
As the first Indian-American elected from the East Coast, Subramanyam aims to overhaul the US immigration system and supports safeguarding federal jobs against proposed cuts, affirming his commitment to a robust federal workforce.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Grossi's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Iran and the Trump Administration
South Asian Bar Association Pushes for Comprehensive Immigration Reform Amidst Divisive Elections
World Uyghur Congress Urges Trump Administration to Tackle Uyghur Crisis
Pentagon's Commitment to Politics-Free Military Under Trump Administration
Bitcoin Skyrockets: Trump Administration Boosts Cryptocurrency Boom