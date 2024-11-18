Left Menu

Trump Taps Brendan Carr to Lead FCC Amid Telecom Tensions

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Brendan Carr as the new FCC chairman. Carr, a staunch critic of the Biden administration's telecom policies, aims to tackle issues like spectrum policy and Big Tech influence. Carr intends to restore free speech rights and modify existing broadcast regulations.

Updated: 18-11-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 10:21 IST
Brendan Carr

President-elect Donald Trump announced Brendan Carr as his pick for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman on Sunday. Carr is known for criticizing the current administration's telecom and Big Tech policies.

Among his main concerns are unfinalized broadband subsidies and spectrum policy. Carr vows to restore free speech rights for Americans.

Carr's stance has drawn criticism, including from Democratic Senator Ed Markey, who accused him of threatening private companies over speech issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

