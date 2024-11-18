Biden Eases Boundaries on Missile Use Amid Rising Tensions

President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to utilize US-supplied missiles to target deeper areas within Russia, relaxing former restrictions. This development takes place as Russia reinforces its efforts with North Korean troops, as confirmed by a US official and additional sources familiar with the matter.

This strategic shift follows Donald Trump's election victory, who has expressed aspirations to swiftly conclude the ongoing war. His stance has created uncertainties around the continuity of US military support for Ukraine under his administration.

While Ukrainian President Zelenskyy exhibited a reserved response, Western allies have long urged for permission to conduct deeper strikes within Russian territory, arguing it necessary to counter Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure and cities.

