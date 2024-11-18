Trump's Pro-Israel Team Raises Concerns Among Arab American Community

The election of Donald Trump has stirred significant discussions within Arab American communities, particularly after his appointment of individuals with pro-Israel sentiments to pivotal roles in his administration. This has led to a blend of support and concern among constituents, given Trump's historical backing of Israel.

One notable response comes from Arab American leader Albert Abbas, who urged patience, emphasizing the importance of observing Trump's forthcoming actions before forming final judgments. He recalls past conflicts and poses questions on the current administration's handling of Middle East affairs.

Concerns particularly circle around appointees like Mike Huckabee, known for opposing a Palestinian state, and Marco Rubio, who has been vocal against a ceasefire in the ongoing Hamas conflict. Meanwhile, key figures in Trump's outreach to Arab Americans, like Massad Boulos, have yet to secure official roles, leaving some supporters cautious.

