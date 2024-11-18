Kailash Gahlot's Political Shift: A Turning Point in Delhi

In a significant political development, former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), following his resignation from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday.

Gahlot was welcomed into the BJP at its headquarters, with notable figures such as Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Harsh Malhotra, as well as Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, present to mark the occasion.

Gahlot's departure from the AAP comes amid claims of internal discord, as he criticized the party's leadership for prioritizing political ambitions over public service. The AAP suggested that his decision was influenced by ongoing central investigations against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)