Left Menu

Reddy's Challenge: Telangana's Chief Minister Dares Modi and BJP

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticized PM Modi's pre-election foreign trip as admitting BJP's defeat. He dared BJP to verify unfulfilled poll promises in Congress-led states, highlighting farm and job initiatives in Telangana. Reddy emphasized unmet BJP promises since 2014, challenging Modi to visit Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-11-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 13:44 IST
Reddy's Challenge: Telangana's Chief Minister Dares Modi and BJP
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement on Monday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of conceding defeat in the upcoming Maharashtra elections through his foreign travels during the final campaign weeks.

Speaking at a press conference, Reddy challenged the BJP to substantiate its claims regarding Congress's unmet promises in southern states, and invited a central committee investigation.

The Chief Minister cited Telangana's achievements such as waiving farm loans and creating thousands of jobs, while questioning unfulfilled BJP commitments from 2014, urging Modi and his party to address these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024