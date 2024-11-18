Reddy's Challenge: Telangana's Chief Minister Dares Modi and BJP
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticized PM Modi's pre-election foreign trip as admitting BJP's defeat. He dared BJP to verify unfulfilled poll promises in Congress-led states, highlighting farm and job initiatives in Telangana. Reddy emphasized unmet BJP promises since 2014, challenging Modi to visit Telangana.
In a bold statement on Monday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of conceding defeat in the upcoming Maharashtra elections through his foreign travels during the final campaign weeks.
Speaking at a press conference, Reddy challenged the BJP to substantiate its claims regarding Congress's unmet promises in southern states, and invited a central committee investigation.
The Chief Minister cited Telangana's achievements such as waiving farm loans and creating thousands of jobs, while questioning unfulfilled BJP commitments from 2014, urging Modi and his party to address these issues.
