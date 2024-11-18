Left Menu

CPI(M) Demands Urgent Intervention in Manipur Crisis

The CPI(M) has called on the Union government to intervene in Manipur, where ethnic violence has surged. Blaming Chief Minister Biren Singh for the unrest, the party urges urgent action to restore peace, amidst escalating violence following the discovery of abducted bodies, leaving more than 220 dead since May.

  • India

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has voiced grave concern over the escalating violence in Manipur, urging the Union government to take decisive action to restore peace. The party accused Chief Minister Biren Singh of exacerbating the situation.

Since November 7, 20 people have died in ethnic clashes, with five women and children recently found dead after an earlier abduction. CPI(M) argued that it was Chief Minister Singh's leadership that has worsened conditions and questioned why he retains his position.

CPI(M) criticized the ruling party for not removing Singh, noting that the government's influence has diminished amid widespread violence. The party called for immediate government intervention and political efforts to secure peace and protect ethnic community rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

