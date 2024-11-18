The Kremlin issued a stark warning on Monday against the U.S. decision permitting Ukraine to utilize American-made weapons for conducting strikes inside Russian borders. This move, according to Kremlin officials, could escalate tensions and deepen U.S. involvement in the conflict.

As reported by Reuters and confirmed by sources, the Biden administration has green-lit Ukraine's use of these weapons for long-range strikes. This comes amid ongoing hostilities in the region.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused the Biden administration of exacerbating the situation. He described the decision as adding fuel to the fire, further complicating the conflict in Ukraine.

