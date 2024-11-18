Kremlin Warns Against U.S. Weapon Use in Ukraine Conflict
The Kremlin has issued a warning against the United States' decision to allow Ukraine to use American-made weapons for strikes deep within Russian territory. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the Biden administration's move as an attempt to escalate tensions in the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin issued a stark warning on Monday against the U.S. decision permitting Ukraine to utilize American-made weapons for conducting strikes inside Russian borders. This move, according to Kremlin officials, could escalate tensions and deepen U.S. involvement in the conflict.
As reported by Reuters and confirmed by sources, the Biden administration has green-lit Ukraine's use of these weapons for long-range strikes. This comes amid ongoing hostilities in the region.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused the Biden administration of exacerbating the situation. He described the decision as adding fuel to the fire, further complicating the conflict in Ukraine.
