Tensions Rise in Abkhazia Over Moscow Investment Deal
Protesters have occupied the parliament building in Abkhazia, demanding the resignation of the region's self-styled president over an unpopular investment deal with Moscow. The Kremlin expressed hopes for a swift resolution, as tensions escalate in the Russian-backed breakaway region of Georgia.
The Kremlin on Monday expressed hopes for a swift resolution of the escalating situation in Abkhazia, a breakaway region of Georgia. Since Friday, protesters have occupied the parliament building.
The demonstrators stormed the government complex to demand the resignation of Abkhazia's self-styled president. This action comes in response to a contested investment agreement with Moscow.
The unrest underscores underlying tensions in the Russian-supported region, highlighting both domestic discontent and geopolitical influences stemming from Moscow’s involvement.
