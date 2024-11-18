Left Menu

Chhagan Bhujbal Confident in Maharashtra Election Amidst Political Rifts

Veteran OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal, contesting from Yevla, distances himself from BJP's 'batenge toh katenge' narrative, focusing instead on development. Despite political challenges and Maratha quota agitation, Bhujbal remains assured of victory, leveraging his developmental efforts and disassociating from BJP's divisive slogans.

Chhagan Bhujbal Confident in Maharashtra Election Amidst Political Rifts
In Maharashtra's heated political landscape, veteran OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal affirms his commitment to development over divisive rhetoric. While distancing himself from BJP's 'batenge toh katenge' campaign, Bhujbal's focus is firmly placed on his constituency's growth, advocating for unity across communities.

Currently in the electoral race from Yevla, Bhujbal confronts political rivalries and the Maratha quota agitation. Nevertheless, he remains optimistic about the poll outcomes, crediting his past developmental projects as key factors bolstering his confidence.

Amidst speculations and internal party dynamics, Bhujbal voices a narrative of inclusivity and progress, marking an electoral strategy rooted in addressing regional aspirations and mitigating factional tensions within Maharashtra's political sphere.

