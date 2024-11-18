Left Menu

Congress Calls for Urgent Action Amid Manipur Violence

The Congress has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting violence-stricken Manipur, demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Amid ongoing unrest, Congress highlights the government's failure to maintain law and order, calling for urgent action and accountability.

  • India

Amid escalating violence in Manipur, the Congress party has lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the conflict-ridden state. Ahead of the Parliament session starting November 25, Congress has demanded urgent action, including a visit by Modi and the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, addressing a press conference, emphasized the need for Modi to meet an all-party delegation from Manipur. He criticized the federal government's handling of the situation, citing the absence of a full-time governor and the double engine government's failure.

The turmoil in Manipur, marked by lawlessness and ethnic violence, has claimed over 220 lives and displaced thousands. Congress leaders have intensified their calls for accountability, urging the prime minister to directly engage with the affected communities to restore peace and stability.

