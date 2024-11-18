Political Battle Intensifies as BJP Targets Jharkhand CM

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a scathing attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday, accusing him of failing to deliver on his promises to create 5 lakh jobs. Speaking at an election rally in Sahibganj, Chouhan insisted that the state's citizens are poised to remove the JMM-Congress government.

Chouhan berated the Hemant Soren-led administration for not fulfilling its job creation pledges, emphasizing that while the CM promised employment five years ago, no one has received a government job. Highlighting the BJP's track record, he expressed confidence in the people's readiness to change leadership.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP's co-in-charge for the Jharkhand elections, also chimed in, stating that campaigning has been well-received. According to Sarma, the populace desires a 'double-engine' government under PM Modi, ensuring development and fulfilling the electorate's aspirations. The electoral battle culminates with the second voting phase on November 20 and results on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)