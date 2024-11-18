Manipur Unrest: MLA Demands 'Terrorist' Label For Killers
Manipur's JD(U) MLA Abdul Nasir has called for the perpetrators responsible for killing women and children in Jiribam district to be classified as terrorists by the Indian government. This incident has sparked widespread protests and political tension in the region, leading to withdrawals of political support.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Abdul Nasir, JD(U) MLA from Manipur, has implored Prime Minister Narendra Modi to categorize those accountable for the slaying of women and children in Jiribam district as terrorists. Nasir condemned the act as barbaric and cowardly.
Nasir stressed the urgency of apprehending the assailants and urged Parliament to adopt a resolution condemning the atrocity. Despite widespread outcry, women and children were victimized brutally in this incident.
The tragedy has fueled major protests in Imphal Valley and has resulted in political ripples, including the National People's Party retracting its support for the BJP-led government. The unrest stems from a historical ethnic conflict in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
