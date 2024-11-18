Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes BJP's Communal Advertising in Jharkhand Elections

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP president, condemned BJP's advertisement during the Jharkhand elections, labeling it as 'communal' and a threat to India's secularism. The ad was removed after the Election Commission intervened. Mufti emphasized the secular foundation of India, especially highlighting Kashmir's trust in a pluralistic democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-11-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 17:27 IST
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of promoting a 'deplorably communal' advertisement in the run-up to the Jharkhand elections. She argued that the advertisement undermines India's secular ethos.

The contentious advertisement was initially shared on the BJP Jharkhand unit's X account. Following complaints from the Congress and JMM, the Election Commission instructed the state election chief to mandate its removal, noting an infringement of the Model Code of Conduct.

Mufti expressed her discontent via X, stating that BJP's actions could disturb the secular values entrusted by Kashmiri leadership at the time of accession to a pluralistic India. The Election Commission has required BJP's state unit to justify their actions, with the subsequent polling phase occurring on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

Latest News

