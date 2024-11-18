Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes BJP's Communal Advertising in Jharkhand Elections
Mehbooba Mufti, PDP president, condemned BJP's advertisement during the Jharkhand elections, labeling it as 'communal' and a threat to India's secularism. The ad was removed after the Election Commission intervened. Mufti emphasized the secular foundation of India, especially highlighting Kashmir's trust in a pluralistic democracy.
Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of promoting a 'deplorably communal' advertisement in the run-up to the Jharkhand elections. She argued that the advertisement undermines India's secular ethos.
The contentious advertisement was initially shared on the BJP Jharkhand unit's X account. Following complaints from the Congress and JMM, the Election Commission instructed the state election chief to mandate its removal, noting an infringement of the Model Code of Conduct.
Mufti expressed her discontent via X, stating that BJP's actions could disturb the secular values entrusted by Kashmiri leadership at the time of accession to a pluralistic India. The Election Commission has required BJP's state unit to justify their actions, with the subsequent polling phase occurring on Wednesday.
