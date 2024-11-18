Remembering Samir Dey: A Leader's Legacy
Former BJP leader and three-time Odisha MLA Samir Dey passed away at 67 due to kidney-related issues. Known for his contributions as Minister of Urban Development and higher education, condolences pour in from political peers and state leaders for his impactful public service career.
- Country:
- India
Samir Dey, a former minister and notable BJP leader, has passed away at the age of 67 while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack, family members confirmed. Dey suffered from a kidney-related ailment and had been in the ICU for several days.
A seasoned politician, Dey was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly thrice, representing the Cuttack constituency in 1995, 2000, and 2004. His tenure spanned key ministerial roles from 2000 to 2009, including Urban Development and Higher Education. The state's Governor, Raghubar Das, and Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, expressed deep condolences, highlighting his dedication to public service.
With state honors announced for Dey's last rites, Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, among others, lauded his legacy. Praises emphasized his developmental efforts and commitment to the welfare of Odisha's people, marking his enduring impact on the state's history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
