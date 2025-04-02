Urban Development Clash: Metro Line Controversy in Indore

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has raised objections to the proposed underground metro line in Indore's commercial hub, MG Road. He argues that the planned alignment could potentially damage the bustling street and contends that local public representatives were not consulted during the planning phase.

Vijayvargiya emphasized the need for a metro line to be beneficial rather than burdensome for residents. He is currently holding discussions with local leaders and city officials to address these concerns and promises to take steps that prioritize public interest. The minister also highlighted the necessity of evaluating passenger footfall before commencing metro services to prevent financial losses.

The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited is overseeing the construction of the metro rail on a key corridor in Indore. The first phase, initiated in September 2019, involves a significant investment and spans about 31.50 km. Additionally, the Indore Municipal Corporation has reported record revenue, signaling its economic self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)