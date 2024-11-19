In a move to quell unrest, the leader of the Moscow-backed breakaway Georgian region of Abkhazia announced his resignation after a contentious deal for expanding Russian business prompted widespread protests and the opposition's seizure of government buildings.

Bzhania's stepping down comes as tensions reached a boiling point, with demands for resignation and early elections escalating. The protests center around an agreement that would open the Black Sea region's property market to affluent Russians. The dissolution agreement depended on protestors' withdrawal from the parliament building in Sukhumi, as parliamentary leaders delay investment deal ratification.

This unrest poses another challenge for Russia, as the crisis adds to its enduring conflict involvement. Bzhania's resignation highlights underlying regional tensions, with protesters claiming he misused Abkhazia's Moscow ties for personal gains. Russia, acknowledging Abkhazia as independent post-2008 war with Georgia, maintains troop presence, while most recognize it as Georgian territory. As the situation unfolds, it's reported an early election will be announced.

