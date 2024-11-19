Left Menu

Yunus Seeks Stronger U.S.-Bangladesh Relations Amidst Chaos

Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus aims to strengthen ties with the U.S. despite criticism from President-elect Trump on violence against minorities. Yunus hopes the longstanding relationship will endure, even as Bangladesh faces internal unrest and diplomatic challenges with India over the extradition of Sheikh Hasina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:45 IST
Yunus Seeks Stronger U.S.-Bangladesh Relations Amidst Chaos
Yunus
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In the wake of President-elect Donald Trump's criticism, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus remains hopeful about strengthening ties with the United States, the largest consumer of Bangladeshi textiles.

Despite the ongoing violence against minorities in Bangladesh, Yunus expressed optimism about the continuity of foreign relations, citing longstanding bilateral ties. Meanwhile, unrest over public sector job quotas has plunged the country into turmoil, resulting in the tragic loss of about 1,500 lives.

Yunus, now at the helm after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's escape to India, faces diplomatic challenges, notably India's reluctance to extradite Hasina. As Yunus envisions deeper ties akin to the European Union, his commitment to regional stability remains unwavering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024