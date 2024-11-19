Yunus Seeks Stronger U.S.-Bangladesh Relations Amidst Chaos
Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus aims to strengthen ties with the U.S. despite criticism from President-elect Trump on violence against minorities. Yunus hopes the longstanding relationship will endure, even as Bangladesh faces internal unrest and diplomatic challenges with India over the extradition of Sheikh Hasina.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
In the wake of President-elect Donald Trump's criticism, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus remains hopeful about strengthening ties with the United States, the largest consumer of Bangladeshi textiles.
Despite the ongoing violence against minorities in Bangladesh, Yunus expressed optimism about the continuity of foreign relations, citing longstanding bilateral ties. Meanwhile, unrest over public sector job quotas has plunged the country into turmoil, resulting in the tragic loss of about 1,500 lives.
Yunus, now at the helm after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's escape to India, faces diplomatic challenges, notably India's reluctance to extradite Hasina. As Yunus envisions deeper ties akin to the European Union, his commitment to regional stability remains unwavering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yunus
- Bangladesh
- Trump
- US relations
- minorities
- violence
- Hasina
- India
- diplomacy
- EU relationship
ALSO READ
Peace Urged as Ontario Sikh Council Condemns Violence Outside Brampton Temple
Violence Erupts at Brampton Hindu Temple Amid Khalistani Protests
Congressman Slams Canada Over Anti-Hindu Violence
ADB Approves $10M to Strengthen Cambodia’s Fight Against Gender-Based Violence by 2030
Settler Violence Escalates Amid Gaza Conflict: Cars Torched Near Ramallah