In the wake of President-elect Donald Trump's criticism, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus remains hopeful about strengthening ties with the United States, the largest consumer of Bangladeshi textiles.

Despite the ongoing violence against minorities in Bangladesh, Yunus expressed optimism about the continuity of foreign relations, citing longstanding bilateral ties. Meanwhile, unrest over public sector job quotas has plunged the country into turmoil, resulting in the tragic loss of about 1,500 lives.

Yunus, now at the helm after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's escape to India, faces diplomatic challenges, notably India's reluctance to extradite Hasina. As Yunus envisions deeper ties akin to the European Union, his commitment to regional stability remains unwavering.

(With inputs from agencies.)