Fair Elections Sought in Uttar Pradesh By-Polls by Congress MP

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday called upon the Election Commission to ensure the fairness of upcoming by-elections across nine seats in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari declared confidence in the INDIA bloc's ability to secure victory in all contests, crediting public support for candidates on the Samajwadi Party ticket.

Tiwari emphasized the importance of guaranteeing fair electoral processes, particularly highlighting the participation of women from backward and minority communities. He urged the Election Commission to mitigate any barriers, especially concerning veiled women, to maximize their voter turnout, aligning with directives preventing police from ID checks.

In a related move, Samajwadi Party's Uttar Pradesh Chief, Shyam Lal Pal, authored a letter to electoral authorities demanding that police refrain from checking voter IDs, a role reserved for polling officials. The letter references past alleged abuses during national elections, where police were accused of intimidating voters, notably Muslim women. These measures are pivotal as the state approaches the by-polls on November 20, with critical seats like Meerapur and Ghaziabad at play.

