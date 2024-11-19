Cash-for-Voter-ID Scandal Rocks Maharashtra Elections

A brewing scandal has erupted in the lead-up to Maharashtra's state assembly elections as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve accused rival Shiv Sena workers of bribing voters for their IDs.

During a press conference, Danve claimed the police were complicit in aiding the party's candidate and were not acting diligently on complaints.

The allegations have surfaced just weeks before the high-stakes election in Aurangabad West, putting the spotlight on the integrity of the electoral process in the region.

