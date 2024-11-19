Cash-for-Voter-ID Scandal Rocks Maharashtra Elections
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve alleges that Shiv Sena workers are bribing people for voter IDs with cash in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with police failing to act aggressively on complaints. This controversy unfolds amid the upcoming November 20 state assembly elections in the Aurangabad West constituency.
Updated: 19-11-2024 13:55 IST
A brewing scandal has erupted in the lead-up to Maharashtra's state assembly elections as Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve accused rival Shiv Sena workers of bribing voters for their IDs.
During a press conference, Danve claimed the police were complicit in aiding the party's candidate and were not acting diligently on complaints.
The allegations have surfaced just weeks before the high-stakes election in Aurangabad West, putting the spotlight on the integrity of the electoral process in the region.
