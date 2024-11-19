Delhi Urges Emergency Cloud Seeding to Combat Hazardous Smog Levels

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has formally requested Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav to convene an urgent meeting, involving IIT Kanpur and other central government bodies, to discuss cloud seeding as an emergency strategy against the city's hazardous smog levels.

The situation in Delhi has necessitated drastic measures, with air quality indices remaining in the 'severe' category. Rai emphasized that cloud seeding could assist in breaking the smog layer, a prerequisite for pollution mitigation. Preparations for this weather modification technique began in August, but the crucial meeting to implement it has yet to be held.

Rai outlined current measures including the ban on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles, restricted truck entry, staggered office timings, and school closures for higher grades. Further action such as work-from-home initiatives and odd-even vehicle schemes are on the cards, as the capital's PM2.5 levels exceed WHO safety guidelines drastically.

