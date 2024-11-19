Left Menu

BJP's Global Reach: Harnessing Social Media for Maharashtra Elections

The BJP launched a targeted social media campaign to engage with overseas voters, utilizing platforms like Facebook to reach Non-Resident Indians. The campaign, unfolding in three phases, aimed to connect voters with BJP's vision and was part of their strategy for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:53 IST
BJP's Global Reach: Harnessing Social Media for Maharashtra Elections
BJP and Shiv Sena party workers rally (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) initiated a concise social media campaign aimed at engaging voters internationally. This effort, spanning from November 4 to 17, saw active participation from the Maharashtra global community to engage Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) through platforms such as Facebook.

Dubbed 'Durdarshi Sarkar Maharashtra Cha Adhikar Punha Ekda BJP Sarkar,' the campaign featured video messages, video calls with loved ones in India, and personal phone calls, all designed to promote BJP's governance vision. The initiative concluded as the model code of conduct commenced. Tushar Joge from the UK emphasized its significant impact among global communities.

Historically, BJP has leveraged micro-management strategies, previously exemplified by campaigns like 'Ek Call Desh Ke Naam' in 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections drive. This method proved effective again during the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, helping bridge connections with both domestic and international audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

