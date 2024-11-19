UP Bypolls: A Battle of Political Titans
The upcoming bypolls in nine Uttar Pradesh assembly seats mark the first significant electoral event after the Lok Sabha elections. BJP and SP are the main contenders, with various parties like BSP and AIMIM also participating. The results, though not directly impacting Assembly power, will send crucial political signals.
As Uttar Pradesh gears up for bypolls in nine assembly seats this Wednesday, political tensions rise. This event marks the first major electoral contest post-Lok Sabha elections, with BJP and SP vying for dominance in the assembly.
Notably, the Congress is sitting out this contest, choosing instead to support its INDIA bloc ally, the Samajwadi Party. Meanwhile, the BSP is fielding candidates in all nine seats independently, and AIMIM has thrown its hat in the ring for Ghaziabad, Kundarki, and Meerapur constituencies.
With 90 candidates competing, the political stakes are high. Although the results won't alter the power balance in the 403-member UP Legislative Assembly, they are expected to provide insight into the political landscape as parties position themselves for future battles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
