Political Tensions Escalate in Manipur: Crisis Deepens
The Congress criticized the BJP-led NDA in Manipur as several ruling party MLAs, including from allied parties, skipped a crucial meeting amid escalating violence. Jairam Ramesh questioned Home Minister Amit Shah's handling of the crisis and urged Prime Minister Modi to visit the state before the parliamentary session.
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Tuesday took a sharp jab at the ruling BJP-led NDA in Manipur after some of its MLAs, including those from allied parties, skipped a critical meeting summoned by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in charge of communications, questioned whether Union Home Minister Amit Shah is attentive to the unfolding political scenario. He also voiced concerns over the ongoing ''excruciating agony'' experienced by the citizens of Manipur due to escalating violence.
As violence continues to grip the northeastern state, the Congress has intensified its attacks on the Prime Minister for his absence in dealing with the crisis, as well as for the Centre's handling of the ethnic strife. Over 220 people have died, and thousands have been displaced in clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manipur Congress Appeals for Aid to Displaced by Ethnic Violence
Supreme Court Demands Evidence on Manipuri Ethnic Violence Allegations
Justice March in Manipur: Rallying for Ethnic Violence Victims
Tragic Unraveling: Ethnic Violence Escalates in Manipur
CM N Biren Singh failed to restore peace in Manipur, he should resign, claims rights activist Irom Sharmila to PTI.