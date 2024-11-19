Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in Manipur: Crisis Deepens

The Congress criticized the BJP-led NDA in Manipur as several ruling party MLAs, including from allied parties, skipped a crucial meeting amid escalating violence. Jairam Ramesh questioned Home Minister Amit Shah's handling of the crisis and urged Prime Minister Modi to visit the state before the parliamentary session.

The Congress on Tuesday took a sharp jab at the ruling BJP-led NDA in Manipur after some of its MLAs, including those from allied parties, skipped a critical meeting summoned by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in charge of communications, questioned whether Union Home Minister Amit Shah is attentive to the unfolding political scenario. He also voiced concerns over the ongoing ''excruciating agony'' experienced by the citizens of Manipur due to escalating violence.

As violence continues to grip the northeastern state, the Congress has intensified its attacks on the Prime Minister for his absence in dealing with the crisis, as well as for the Centre's handling of the ethnic strife. Over 220 people have died, and thousands have been displaced in clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May last year.

