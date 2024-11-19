Left Menu

Putin's Nuclear Doctrine Shake-Up: A Global Implication

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new nuclear doctrine indicating that any conventional attack on Russia, supported by a nuclear power, will be considered a joint assault, potentially prompting a nuclear response. The move is seen as a strategic warning amidst ongoing tensions with the West.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:49 IST
Vladimir Putin Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Russian Federation

In a strategic move echoing his hardline stance, Russian President Vladimir Putin has updated Moscow's nuclear doctrine to declare that any conventional assault on Russia, if backed by a nuclear power, would be perceived as a joint attack. This comes amid heightened international tensions.

The revised policy, endorsed by Putin, marks a significant shift 1,000 days after he initiated military operations in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. It aligns closely with recent developments, notably U.S. President Joe Biden's authorization for Ukraine to deploy U.S.-supplied long-range missiles within Russian territory.

This doctrine explicitly states that a massive aerial offensive could provoke a nuclear response from Russia, underscoring Putin's willingness to use his nuclear arsenal as leverage. This move is seen as part of Moscow's strategy to deter Western intervention as it navigates its protracted offensive in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

