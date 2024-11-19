Putin's Nuclear Doctrine Shake-Up: A Global Implication

In a strategic move echoing his hardline stance, Russian President Vladimir Putin has updated Moscow's nuclear doctrine to declare that any conventional assault on Russia, if backed by a nuclear power, would be perceived as a joint attack. This comes amid heightened international tensions.

The revised policy, endorsed by Putin, marks a significant shift 1,000 days after he initiated military operations in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. It aligns closely with recent developments, notably U.S. President Joe Biden's authorization for Ukraine to deploy U.S.-supplied long-range missiles within Russian territory.

This doctrine explicitly states that a massive aerial offensive could provoke a nuclear response from Russia, underscoring Putin's willingness to use his nuclear arsenal as leverage. This move is seen as part of Moscow's strategy to deter Western intervention as it navigates its protracted offensive in Ukraine.

