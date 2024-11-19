Putin's Nuclear Doctrine Shake-Up: A Global Implication
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new nuclear doctrine indicating that any conventional attack on Russia, supported by a nuclear power, will be considered a joint assault, potentially prompting a nuclear response. The move is seen as a strategic warning amidst ongoing tensions with the West.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
In a strategic move echoing his hardline stance, Russian President Vladimir Putin has updated Moscow's nuclear doctrine to declare that any conventional assault on Russia, if backed by a nuclear power, would be perceived as a joint attack. This comes amid heightened international tensions.
The revised policy, endorsed by Putin, marks a significant shift 1,000 days after he initiated military operations in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. It aligns closely with recent developments, notably U.S. President Joe Biden's authorization for Ukraine to deploy U.S.-supplied long-range missiles within Russian territory.
This doctrine explicitly states that a massive aerial offensive could provoke a nuclear response from Russia, underscoring Putin's willingness to use his nuclear arsenal as leverage. This move is seen as part of Moscow's strategy to deter Western intervention as it navigates its protracted offensive in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nuclear Power Gains Momentum: COP29 in Baku to Showcase Role of Nuclear Energy in Global Net-Zero Future
You can't love your country only when you win: US President Joe Biden in address to nation.
The America of your dream is calling for you to get back up: US President Joe Biden in address to the nation.
I assured President-elect Donald Trump of a peaceful transition of power: US President Joe Biden.
In democracy, will of the people always prevails: US President Joe Biden in address to nation.