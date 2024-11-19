Left Menu

Bridging Borders: India-China Disengagement Paves Path to Peace

India and China have reached an agreement for disengagement in the border areas of Demchok and Depsang in eastern Ladakh. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed future bilateral ties during the G20 summit, focusing on de-escalation after recent military developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:17 IST
EAM Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India and China are making strides in reducing tensions along their shared border, following recent military disengagements in Demchok and Depsang in eastern Ladakh. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in high-level diplomatic talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The discussions focused on sustaining the momentum of de-escalation and exploring next steps for enhancing bilateral ties. Progress was made after both nations' militaries successfully disengaged from contested regions last month, allowing the resumption of patrolling activities for the first time in over four years.

As dialogue continues, Indian and Chinese officials emphasize the need for mutual trust and respect as foundational principles for normalizing relations. The path to easing tensions comes amidst longstanding border stand-offs that have challenged peace and tranquility between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

