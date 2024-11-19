Zelenskiy's Pledge: Ukraine's Unyielding Stance

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reaffirmed Ukraine's unwavering commitment to sovereignty at a parliamentary address, marking a thousand days since Russia's full-scale invasion.

In his speech, Zelenskiy introduced an internal 'resilience' plan, stressing the importance of unity among the people and officials of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader highlighted that the conflict has reached a critical stage, where the steadfastness and solidarity of Ukrainians will play a decisive role in determining whether Ukraine or Russia will emerge victorious.

