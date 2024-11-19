Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Pledge: Ukraine's Unyielding Stance

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared Ukraine's firm stance on retaining its sovereignty and territories in a parliamentary address, marking 1,000 days since Russia's invasion. He emphasized unity, urging citizens and officials to stand together, as the war has approached a pivotal point that will determine its outcome.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reaffirmed Ukraine's unwavering commitment to sovereignty at a parliamentary address, marking a thousand days since Russia's full-scale invasion.

In his speech, Zelenskiy introduced an internal 'resilience' plan, stressing the importance of unity among the people and officials of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader highlighted that the conflict has reached a critical stage, where the steadfastness and solidarity of Ukrainians will play a decisive role in determining whether Ukraine or Russia will emerge victorious.

