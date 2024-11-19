Left Menu

India-China Relations: A New Chapter Post-Disengagement

India and China plan to revive dialogue mechanisms post the disengagement of militaries at Demchok and Depsang. Key developments discussed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting in Rio include the importance of bilateral ties and upcoming dialogue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:34 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic development, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi convened on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro to discuss the future of India-China relations. This meeting follows the militaries of both nations completing the disengagement process in the contentious regions of Demchok and Depsang in eastern Ladakh.

Jaishankar noted the progress made in these border areas and emphasized the need for further dialogue to enhance bilateral ties. The meeting marked the highest-level engagement between the two countries since the de-escalation agreement reached on October 21. Discussions also revolved around reviving dialogue mechanisms and the consensus achieved by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan.

Both nations have resumed patrolling activities and are focusing on de-escalation to normalize relations. Notable leaders have highlighted the crucial role of mutual respect and trust in resolving border disputes, underscoring the broader significance of India-China relations in international affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

