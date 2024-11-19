Justice or Suppression? The Controversial Hong Kong 47 Sentencing

In a landmark decision, Hong Kong's High Court on Tuesday handed down sentences of up to 10 years to 45 leading pro-democracy figures, drawing widespread criticism from international observers.

Critics argue that the verdict signals a clampdown on freedoms in the city, exacerbated by Beijing's sweeping national security law imposed in 2020. Voices from global political and human rights entities express grave concern over what they perceive as a chilling suppression of political dissent.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities maintain that the rulings adhere to legal norms, stressing accountability while international voices implore for a repeal of the contentious law to restore a semblance of judicial independence and civic liberty in Hong Kong.

(With inputs from agencies.)