Left Menu

Kedarnath Bypoll: A Political Battleground Amid High Stakes

Kedarnath prepares for a crucial bypoll with BJP and Congress facing off in a significant electoral bout. Both parties are heavily invested, with BJP leaning on Prime Minister Modi's development projects and regional ties, while Congress aims to reclaim the seat after past successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:02 IST
Kedarnath Bypoll: A Political Battleground Amid High Stakes
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Kedarnath is gearing up for a pivotal bypoll, with the BJP and Congress locked in a high-stakes contest. The BJP looks to defend its position, citing Prime Minister Modi's development projects as major achievements, while Congress hopes to capture the seat by highlighting governance issues.

Campaigning reached a fever pitch, with BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other prominent figures, rallying support for candidate Asha Nautiyal. Meanwhile, Congress mounted a vigorous campaign led by prominent leaders, aiming to capitalise on recent electoral gains in other constituencies.

The bypoll was called following the death of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat. Key issues include the reconstruction projects in Kedarnath, anti-conversion laws, and local governance. Voters will cast their ballots at 173 polling stations, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024