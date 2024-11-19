Kedarnath Bypoll: A Political Battleground Amid High Stakes

Kedarnath is gearing up for a pivotal bypoll, with the BJP and Congress locked in a high-stakes contest. The BJP looks to defend its position, citing Prime Minister Modi's development projects as major achievements, while Congress hopes to capture the seat by highlighting governance issues.

Campaigning reached a fever pitch, with BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other prominent figures, rallying support for candidate Asha Nautiyal. Meanwhile, Congress mounted a vigorous campaign led by prominent leaders, aiming to capitalise on recent electoral gains in other constituencies.

The bypoll was called following the death of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat. Key issues include the reconstruction projects in Kedarnath, anti-conversion laws, and local governance. Voters will cast their ballots at 173 polling stations, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)