Putin's Potential India Visit: Strengthening Russo-Indian Ties

According to diplomatic sources, Russian President Vladimir Putin may visit India next year as part of the reciprocal annual visit structure between the two nations. Discussions are currently underway, but no specific dates have been finalized.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to Putin during their summit talks held in July in Moscow. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned the possibility of the visit during a video interaction with Indian editors, emphasizing the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries.

In wider geopolitical news, Putin signed a revised nuclear doctrine on the 1,000th day since sending troops into Ukraine. Meanwhile, Peskov warned that the US decision to allow Ukraine to target Russia with long-range missiles will escalate the conflict.

