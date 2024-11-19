Haryana's Historic Strides Towards 'Viksit Bharat' 2047

In a significant development, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reaffirmed commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a developed India by 2047 during a press conference in Chandigarh. Highlighting the BJP's electoral triumph in Haryana for a third consecutive term, Saini lauded it as a historic milestone that underlines the party's effective governance and leadership under PM Modi.

Saini expressed gratitude to the electorate for their support and emphasized that the BJP, under Modi's leadership, is dedicated to serving the poor and fostering patriotism. The Chief Minister also reiterated the government's focus on fulfilling promises made in the BJP's 2024 electoral manifesto.

Addressing the agrarian community's concerns, CM Saini announced the passage of a crucial bill in the Vidhan Sabha session, granting land ownership rights to farmers holding land on lease. Furthermore, Saini discussed the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Service) Bill 2024, recently passed by the assembly, which aims to secure job stability for 1,20,000 youth employed contractually. The ordinance secures tenure for contractual employees, ensuring their job security until superannuation, marking a transformative step in employment policies.

