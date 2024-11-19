Left Menu

India-China: New Steps to Revitalize Diplomatic Ties

India and China have decided to hold a meeting to discuss their boundary issues and resume suspended activities, paving the way for stabilizing relations. This step follows recent troop disengagement and reflects both nations' commitment to managing differences and enhancing cooperation.

Updated: 19-11-2024 18:47 IST
  • India

In a significant diplomatic move, India and China are poised to hold a critical meeting on their longstanding boundary issues, marking potential progress in their bilateral relationship. This decision follows considerable troop disengagement in eastern Ladakh, a development seen as pivotal in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The planned discussions, confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs, will feature strategic talks focused on reviving suspended initiatives such as the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage and direct flights between the two nations. Meetings are also expected to address broader issues, reflecting a mutual desire to manage differences and enhance collaboration.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi underscored the importance of focusing on stabilizing ties and ensuring peace along their shared borders. Both ministers acknowledged the need for a multipolar world and committed to collaborative efforts within the BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization frameworks, aiming for lasting peace and strengthened ties.

