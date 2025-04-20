Left Menu

SyrianAir Reinstates Direct Flights to UAE Amid High Demand

SyrianAir has resumed direct flights between Syria and the UAE, starting with a service to Dubai. Plans include increasing frequency due to high demand, with routes to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi also operational. This move aims to reconnect Syria with regional travel markets and expand the airline’s network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:47 IST
SyrianAir Reinstates Direct Flights to UAE Amid High Demand
SyrianAir's first resumed flight from Damascus lands in Dubai, restarting direct UAE-Syria routes (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant development, SyrianAir has reinstated its direct flights from Damascus to Dubai International Airport, marking the return of air connectivity between Syria and the United Arab Emirates. This initiative is a part of the airline's first phase of restoring regular services, as noted in an official announcement.

Currently, SyrianAir's schedule includes four weekly flights from Damascus to Dubai on selected days, with expectations to soon offer a daily service. Additionally, flights to Sharjah are set thrice weekly, and services to Abu Dhabi will occur twice a week. The airline plans to increase these frequencies, responding to growing traveler demand.

Samih Arabi, Director-General of SyrianAir, emphasized the strategic importance of the resumption, highlighting its role in enhancing connectivity for Syrian expatriates in the Gulf region. Arabi joined the inaugural flight and stated that SyrianAir is committed to expanding its route network and reconnecting with essential regional markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025