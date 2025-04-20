SyrianAir Reinstates Direct Flights to UAE Amid High Demand

In a significant development, SyrianAir has reinstated its direct flights from Damascus to Dubai International Airport, marking the return of air connectivity between Syria and the United Arab Emirates. This initiative is a part of the airline's first phase of restoring regular services, as noted in an official announcement.

Currently, SyrianAir's schedule includes four weekly flights from Damascus to Dubai on selected days, with expectations to soon offer a daily service. Additionally, flights to Sharjah are set thrice weekly, and services to Abu Dhabi will occur twice a week. The airline plans to increase these frequencies, responding to growing traveler demand.

Samih Arabi, Director-General of SyrianAir, emphasized the strategic importance of the resumption, highlighting its role in enhancing connectivity for Syrian expatriates in the Gulf region. Arabi joined the inaugural flight and stated that SyrianAir is committed to expanding its route network and reconnecting with essential regional markets.

