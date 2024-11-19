Left Menu

Controversial Parole Hearing for Norway's Notorious Mass Killer

Anders Behring Breivik, who committed Norway's deadliest peacetime massacre killing 77 people, seeks parole after 13 years of incarceration. Despite expressing marginal regret, prosecutors argue he remains a threat. Breivik claims his attacks were "necessary" and positions himself as a far-right negotiator. Victims' families challenge his release.

Anders Behring Breivik, the infamous perpetrator of Norway's deadliest peacetime atrocity, appeared in court to request early parole on Tuesday. Despite his claims that his attacks, which killed 77 people in 2011, were "necessary," prosecutors urged the court to deny his release, citing a continued risk to public safety.

During the hearing, Breivik, who has served 13 years of a 21-year sentence, made a lengthy statement expressing minimal regret while arguing for improved prison conditions and positioning himself as a figure capable of negotiating on behalf of his far-right supporters. His comments have added to the distress of victims' families.

Prosecutor Hulda Karlsdottir emphasized the ongoing danger Breivik poses, referencing a recent risk assessment. The hearing took place at the high-security prison where Breivik is detained, and it represents his second attempt at parole after a failed bid in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

