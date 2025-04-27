Left Menu

Jordan Bardella: Potential 2027 Presidential Hopeful for France's Far-Right

Jordan Bardella, the president of France's far-right National Rally, is poised to be the party's presidential candidate in 2027 if Marine Le Pen cannot run due to her legal troubles. Le Pen, facing a ban after a court ruling, plans to appeal, alleging political motives behind the decision.

Paris | Updated: 27-04-2025 13:55 IST
Amid legal battles and political strategies, Jordan Bardella has emerged as the potential presidential candidate for France's far-right National Rally in 2027, should Marine Le Pen be barred from running. Bardella confirmed his readiness to step up in a recent interview with Le Parisien, emphasizing the party's steadfast support for Le Pen.

Marine Le Pen, a three-time presidential contender, is facing a five-year prohibition from public office. The court found her and several party affiliates guilty of misusing funds. Although Le Pen has disputed the charges, claiming political manipulation, Bardella remains unscathed by the legal proceedings.

Despite Bardella's previous reluctance to speak on his presidential ambitions, he made his position unequivocally clear over the weekend, asserting his full commitment to the party and readiness to lead the candidacy if necessary. Le Pen continues to assert her innocence and has vowed to exhaust all legal avenues in opposition to the ruling.

