SPD's Internal Debate: Who Will Lead the Charge?

Germany's ruling Social Democrats are questioning whether Chancellor Olaf Scholz should be their candidate in the upcoming snap election after a coalition collapse. Despite support for Scholz, some favor Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who is more popular. The SPD's decision might come earlier due to internal pressures.

Updated: 19-11-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The leadership of Germany's ruling Social Democrats (SPD) is set to deliberate on whether Chancellor Olaf Scholz is the right candidate to lead them into an imminent snap election this Tuesday evening, according to sources close to the discussions.

Despite the SPD's firm backing of Scholz for a second term as chancellor, the early election, now scheduled for February 2025 due to a coalition collapse, has sparked debate. Some party members have expressed a preference for the more popular Defence Minister, Boris Pistorius.

Opinion polls show both Scholz and Pistorius face challenges in securing the role, as the SPD trails in third place behind conservatives and right-wing opposition. However, Pistorius's popularity offers some hope for SPD supporters seeking to regain voter confidence.

