Cash Scandal Erupts Amid Maharashtra Election Tensions

Maharashtra's political scene heats up as accusations fly against BJP leader Vinod Tawde for allegedly distributing money ahead of the elections. Shiv Sena (UBT) demands action based on evidence, while the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi claims massive cash exchange. Tawde denies the allegations, calling for an impartial investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:36 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to Maharashtra's pivotal assembly elections, tensions have escalated following allegations against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinod Tawde. The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) accused Tawde of distributing money to influence the election outcome, invoking a swift reaction from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray emphasized the necessity of action based on credible evidence, warning that inaction might force the people of Maharashtra to respond themselves.

Compounding the controversy, Shiv Sena (UBT) member Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the Election Commission for not ensuring a fair electoral process. According to Chaturvedi, a raid at a Virar hotel allegedly revealed Tawde disbursing cash amounting to Rs 5 crores, supported by video evidence and a diary detailing recipients. This revelation, less than a day before the silence period, fueled claims that monetary influence is permeating the elections.

As BVA workers protested outside the hotel, Tawde dismissed the allegations, asserting that the gathering was merely a discussion on the election's procedural aspects. He urged the Election Commission and police to investigate, including reviewing CCTV footage, to validate his claims of innocence. The Maharashtra elections are anticipated on November 20, with vote counting set for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

