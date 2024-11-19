Political Tensions Erupt Over Wayanad Landslide Crisis
A hartal was staged in Wayanad by LDF and UDF to protest the lack of central assistance following a devastating landslide. Allegations of political motives were exchanged with the BJP, while protests disrupted traffic and prompted police interaction. The disaster claimed 231 lives with 47 missing.
A dawn-to-dusk hartal was organized by the ruling LDF and opposition UDF in Wayanad to protest against the central government's inaction in aiding landslide victims. The affected district, still reeling months after the disaster, seeks the declaration of a national disaster which would bring in critical relief and rehabilitation.
Amidst the protest, the BJP termed the hartal as a 'drama' intended to stall BJP's electoral success in the Palakkad by-poll. Traffic disruptions and altercations with police punctuated the day's events as protests were carried out by the LDF and UDF separately across the district.
Senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan's comments on political exploitation of the disaster sparked outraged responses from CPI (M) and Congress leaders, who condemned minimizing the severity of the tragedy. Locals joined in criticizing the BJP, while the Centre notified the state of procedural limitations in declaring national disasters.
