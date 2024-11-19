Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare in Telangana Over Insults and Allegiances

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. He accused the Prime Minister of insulting Telangana and branded Kishan Reddy as Modi's 'slave.' Reddy also criticized BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao for his absence from assembly sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:20 IST
Political Tensions Flare in Telangana Over Insults and Allegiances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery speech, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, accusing them of undermining Telangana. He labeled Kishan Reddy a 'slave' to Modi and expressed discontent over the Prime Minister's previous comments about Telangana's statehood.

Revanth Reddy also directed his ire at BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao for his continued absence from assembly sessions. Speaking at a public event in Warangal as part of the Congress government's first anniversary celebrations, he vowed not to allow opposition gains in the state.

Amidst discussions on the Musi river redevelopment project, Revanth Reddy underscored the state's achievements, including record paddy production. He dismissed the BRS's conspiracy against state progress and advocated for leaders like Rahul Gandhi, who remain resilient in the face of electoral defeats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024