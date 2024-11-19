Political Tensions Flare in Telangana Over Insults and Allegiances

In a fiery speech, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, accusing them of undermining Telangana. He labeled Kishan Reddy a 'slave' to Modi and expressed discontent over the Prime Minister's previous comments about Telangana's statehood.

Revanth Reddy also directed his ire at BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao for his continued absence from assembly sessions. Speaking at a public event in Warangal as part of the Congress government's first anniversary celebrations, he vowed not to allow opposition gains in the state.

Amidst discussions on the Musi river redevelopment project, Revanth Reddy underscored the state's achievements, including record paddy production. He dismissed the BRS's conspiracy against state progress and advocated for leaders like Rahul Gandhi, who remain resilient in the face of electoral defeats.

