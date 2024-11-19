Global Synergy: PM Modi's Diplomatic Dialogues with South American Leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in diplomatic talks with the Presidents of Brazil, Chile, and Argentina to strengthen bilateral cooperation in key areas such as defence, energy, and agriculture. The meetings occurred during the G20 Summit hosted by Brazil, where global issues like sustainable development were a primary focus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated high-level discussions with the Presidents of Brazil, Chile, and Argentina, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors including defence, energy, and agriculture.
During the G20 Summit in Brazil, Modi praised President Lula for Brazil's leadership and expressed commitment to joint initiatives like the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty.
The talks also highlighted India's strengthening ties with Chile, emphasizing cooperation in technology, space, and healthcare, as well as with Argentina on digital technology and mineral resources.
