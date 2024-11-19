Left Menu

Global Synergy: PM Modi's Diplomatic Dialogues with South American Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in diplomatic talks with the Presidents of Brazil, Chile, and Argentina to strengthen bilateral cooperation in key areas such as defence, energy, and agriculture. The meetings occurred during the G20 Summit hosted by Brazil, where global issues like sustainable development were a primary focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:25 IST
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated high-level discussions with the Presidents of Brazil, Chile, and Argentina, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors including defence, energy, and agriculture.

During the G20 Summit in Brazil, Modi praised President Lula for Brazil's leadership and expressed commitment to joint initiatives like the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty.

The talks also highlighted India's strengthening ties with Chile, emphasizing cooperation in technology, space, and healthcare, as well as with Argentina on digital technology and mineral resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

