Global Synergy: PM Modi's Diplomatic Dialogues with South American Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated high-level discussions with the Presidents of Brazil, Chile, and Argentina, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors including defence, energy, and agriculture.

During the G20 Summit in Brazil, Modi praised President Lula for Brazil's leadership and expressed commitment to joint initiatives like the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty.

The talks also highlighted India's strengthening ties with Chile, emphasizing cooperation in technology, space, and healthcare, as well as with Argentina on digital technology and mineral resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)