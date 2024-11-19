Trump's Ambitious Immigration Crackdown: What to Expect

President-elect Donald Trump is poised to impose stringent immigration policies, marking a return to some of his previous administration's most controversial tactics.

Initiatives include mass deportations that could involve military support, scrapping old immigration priorities, and building new detention camps for expedited removals.

Likewise, Trump aims to intensify border defenses, reestablish travel bans from specified countries, and dismantle certain legal immigration pathways, stirring political and humanitarian debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)