Trump's Ambitious Immigration Crackdown: What to Expect
President-elect Donald Trump is set to implement tough immigration policies, affecting both illegal and legal immigration. Plans include mass deportations, stricter border enforcement, travel bans, and ending certain legal immigration programs. Trump's agenda is poised to trigger legal challenges and raise significant political debate.
President-elect Donald Trump is poised to impose stringent immigration policies, marking a return to some of his previous administration's most controversial tactics.
Initiatives include mass deportations that could involve military support, scrapping old immigration priorities, and building new detention camps for expedited removals.
Likewise, Trump aims to intensify border defenses, reestablish travel bans from specified countries, and dismantle certain legal immigration pathways, stirring political and humanitarian debates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
