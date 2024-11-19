Left Menu

Trump's Ambitious Immigration Crackdown: What to Expect

President-elect Donald Trump is set to implement tough immigration policies, affecting both illegal and legal immigration. Plans include mass deportations, stricter border enforcement, travel bans, and ending certain legal immigration programs. Trump's agenda is poised to trigger legal challenges and raise significant political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:57 IST
Trump

President-elect Donald Trump is poised to impose stringent immigration policies, marking a return to some of his previous administration's most controversial tactics.

Initiatives include mass deportations that could involve military support, scrapping old immigration priorities, and building new detention camps for expedited removals.

Likewise, Trump aims to intensify border defenses, reestablish travel bans from specified countries, and dismantle certain legal immigration pathways, stirring political and humanitarian debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

