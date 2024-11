Pressure Mounts on Olaf Scholz Amid SPD Leadership Scrutiny

Pressure is intensifying on Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz to relinquish his candidacy as leader of the Social Democrats (SPD) in favor of Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. This move is aimed at strengthening the party's chances in the impending snap election.

The SPD's coalition collapsed earlier this month, prompting an expedited national election set for February 2025. As Scholz's popularity wanes, party insiders, notably from North Rhine-Westphalia, are vocalizing support for Pistorius, regarded as one of Germany's most admired politicians.

Despite Scholz's insistence on party solidarity, opinion polls reveal neither he nor Pistorius as frontrunners. Nonetheless, scholarly support is dwindling, attributing to his coalition's fractious end and controversial diplomatic moves.

