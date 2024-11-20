Los Angeles Declares Sanctuary City Status Amid Immigration Debate

In a decisive move, the Los Angeles City Council has enacted a 'sanctuary city' ordinance aimed at shielding immigrants from federal enforcement efforts. The ordinance bars city resources and personnel from being utilized in federal immigration actions.

This landmark decision aligns Los Angeles with other jurisdictions resisting President-elect Donald Trump's proposed mass deportations of immigrants, heightening existing tensions between localities and the federal government.

Prior to the council's vote, demonstrators gathered at Los Angeles City Hall, brandishing signs that implored legislators to designate Los Angeles as a sanctuary city. This development comes as eleven states have also taken steps to limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

