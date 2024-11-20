Left Menu

Los Angeles Declares Sanctuary City Status Amid Immigration Debate

The Los Angeles City Council has passed a 'sanctuary city' ordinance to protect immigrants, prohibiting the use of city resources for federal immigration enforcement. This move counters President-elect Donald Trump's mass deportation plans. Protests were held at Los Angeles City Hall in support of this decision.

Updated: 20-11-2024 03:29 IST
In a decisive move, the Los Angeles City Council has enacted a 'sanctuary city' ordinance aimed at shielding immigrants from federal enforcement efforts. The ordinance bars city resources and personnel from being utilized in federal immigration actions.

This landmark decision aligns Los Angeles with other jurisdictions resisting President-elect Donald Trump's proposed mass deportations of immigrants, heightening existing tensions between localities and the federal government.

Prior to the council's vote, demonstrators gathered at Los Angeles City Hall, brandishing signs that implored legislators to designate Los Angeles as a sanctuary city. This development comes as eleven states have also taken steps to limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.





