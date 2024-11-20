Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary Role
Donald Trump is poised to appoint Linda McMahon, known as a wrestling industry leader and former Small Business Administration director, as the U.S. Secretary of Education. This decision was reported by CNN, citing multiple sources familiar with Trump's transition process.
In a surprising turn of events, President-elect Donald Trump is expected to appoint Linda McMahon as the Secretary of Education, according to a report from CNN on Tuesday.
McMahon, who is widely recognized for her work as a professional wrestling mogul, had previously served as the director of the Small Business Administration.
This appointment highlights Trump's unconventional choices for his administration, as indicated by sources close to his transition team.
