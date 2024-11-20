Los Angeles Declares 'Sanctuary City' Status Amid Immigration Concerns
The Los Angeles City Council passed a 'sanctuary city' ordinance, restricting city resources from aiding federal immigration enforcement. This move protects 1.3 million immigrants amid fears of mass deportations under Trump. Protests ensued, emphasizing community support. Eleven states have pursued similar actions.
In a decisive move, the Los Angeles City Council has approved a 'sanctuary city' ordinance, unanimously backing a measure to safeguard immigrants residing within city boundaries. The ordinance prevents the utilization of city assets and personnel in federal immigration enforcement.
This legislative action by the second-largest U.S. city emerges in response to President-elect Donald Trump's pronounced intention to deport immigrants en masse. Councilman Paul Krekorian highlighted that the enactment of this measure aims to address the fears pervading the immigrant community in Los Angeles.
Prior to the council's vote, pro-immigrant activists demonstrated outside City Hall, brandishing signs demanding an immediate sanctuary city status. The city currently hosts 1.3 million migrants, though it remains unclear how many are legally residing. Meanwhile, eleven states are adopting varying degrees of similar protections against federal enforcement cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Battle for the Swing States: Harris vs. Trump on the Campaign Trail
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown
A Pivotal Choice: Harris vs. Trump in a Historic Presidential Race
Tight Race: Harris vs. Trump in 2024 US Presidential Election
Unprecedented Presidential Race: Harris vs. Trump