Los Angeles Declares 'Sanctuary City' Status Amid Immigration Concerns

The Los Angeles City Council passed a 'sanctuary city' ordinance, restricting city resources from aiding federal immigration enforcement. This move protects 1.3 million immigrants amid fears of mass deportations under Trump. Protests ensued, emphasizing community support. Eleven states have pursued similar actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 04:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 04:20 IST
In a decisive move, the Los Angeles City Council has approved a 'sanctuary city' ordinance, unanimously backing a measure to safeguard immigrants residing within city boundaries. The ordinance prevents the utilization of city assets and personnel in federal immigration enforcement.

This legislative action by the second-largest U.S. city emerges in response to President-elect Donald Trump's pronounced intention to deport immigrants en masse. Councilman Paul Krekorian highlighted that the enactment of this measure aims to address the fears pervading the immigrant community in Los Angeles.

Prior to the council's vote, pro-immigrant activists demonstrated outside City Hall, brandishing signs demanding an immediate sanctuary city status. The city currently hosts 1.3 million migrants, though it remains unclear how many are legally residing. Meanwhile, eleven states are adopting varying degrees of similar protections against federal enforcement cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

