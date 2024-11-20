Texas Land Lease Fuels Deportation Plans

In a significant move, Texas is leasing over 1,400 acres of land along the Mexico border to the incoming Trump administration, aiming to support a mass deportation strategy. This development highlights the state's backing of federal immigration enforcement measures.

The Texas General Land Office announced the availability of land on Tuesday, signaling preparations to construct facilities for processing and detaining immigrants. This offer aligns with Donald Trump's broader plan to boost deportation efforts by mobilizing various government agencies.

GLO Commissioner Dawn Buckingham emphasized readiness to support what could be the nation's largest deportation initiative in her letter to Trump. This decision aligns with previous actions pressuring sanctuary jurisdictions to comply with federal policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)