Texas Land Lease Fuels Deportation Plans
Texas offers over 1,400 acres to the Trump administration for building facilities aimed at mass deportation of immigrants. The state is prepared to lease land for processing and detention to assist in the largest deportation efforts in the nation's history.
In a significant move, Texas is leasing over 1,400 acres of land along the Mexico border to the incoming Trump administration, aiming to support a mass deportation strategy. This development highlights the state's backing of federal immigration enforcement measures.
The Texas General Land Office announced the availability of land on Tuesday, signaling preparations to construct facilities for processing and detaining immigrants. This offer aligns with Donald Trump's broader plan to boost deportation efforts by mobilizing various government agencies.
GLO Commissioner Dawn Buckingham emphasized readiness to support what could be the nation's largest deportation initiative in her letter to Trump. This decision aligns with previous actions pressuring sanctuary jurisdictions to comply with federal policies.
